Advertisement

GHS boys soccer team stays unbeaten, claims district crown over Vanguard

Canes have outscored teams 44-5
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Hurricanes captured the boys Class 5A-District 5 title with Thursday’s 3-0 win over Vanguard on Thursday night at Citizens Field. GHS has now outscored opponents 44-5 this season and heads into regional tournament play on a seven-game winning streak.

Ryleigh Peyer, Elmer Ortega, and Jean Mairena all scored goals for the Hurricanes, who dominated possession throughout. GHS was particularly effective on set pieces. One goal was scored off a corner kick, and the other came off a free kick.

With the loss, the Knights fall to 14-10-1 overall.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

P.K. Yonge ballplayer commits
Gators hammer No. 7 Vols
Hurricanes stay unbeaten, claim district
Florida Women's Basketball players Faith Dut, Kiki Smith, and Alberte Rimdal line up during...
Gator women’s basketball team dominates No. 7 Lady Vols, 84-59