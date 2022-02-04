GHS boys soccer team stays unbeaten, claims district crown over Vanguard

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Hurricanes captured the boys Class 5A-District 5 title with Thursday’s 3-0 win over Vanguard on Thursday night at Citizens Field. GHS has now outscored opponents 44-5 this season and heads into regional tournament play on a seven-game winning streak.

Ryleigh Peyer, Elmer Ortega, and Jean Mairena all scored goals for the Hurricanes, who dominated possession throughout. GHS was particularly effective on set pieces. One goal was scored off a corner kick, and the other came off a free kick.

With the loss, the Knights fall to 14-10-1 overall.

