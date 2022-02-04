Greater Gainesville Chamber offers a new program for young professionals

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce kicked off their young professional program at Tech Park in Celebration Pointe.

It is for anyone ages 21 to 39, that are employed by a local company, in a master’s program at the University of Florida or currently looking for work.

The program focuses on four main pillars for personal and professional development including connect, thrive, strive and discover.

Organizers say they hope to boost the next generation of leaders here in Gainesville, both socially and professionally, and keep the talent that comes through.

“I’ve seen a lot of people come and go and a lot of talent comes here to further their career, but a lot of times they don’t stick around because they don’t find what they truly love about this community” said program director, Julianne Raymond.

They host monthly social events to encourage connecting with others while learning more about the Gainesville community.

The program does not just benefit individuals, but businesses in the region.

“We’re looking to build out ourselves into the community a little more. We’re trying to see all the companies out there, the young professionals and just to get a little more involved” said Andrew Lash.

One long-time resident said it can be hard to make relationships outside your own profession.

“I’ve been in Gainesville since I was in 7th grade and now that I’m 28, and I work for the Center of Arts and Medicine at UF it is sort of a way to meet people outside my discipline. Outside my field” said Camilo Reina-Munoz.

If you would like to sign up for the program or learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.