Marion County Pets: Pudding, Pancho, and Hendrix

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Pudding. He is a two-year-old Mixed Breed who arrived at the shelter in some serious need of a little TLC. Pudding is looking for a forever friend who will help him feel safe and secure but also have fun and play with.

Next, we have the four-year-old Mixed Breed Pancho. This handsome guy is the shelter’s longest resident who loves to play fetch. He just needs to learn the bringing it back part. If there are any true dog lovers out there, Pancho would love to show you his potential and be your fur baby.

Lastly, we have Hendrix. This three-month-old little guy is a cutey. He loves spending his days playing with his brother Jimi. if you’re looking for a super cool and super sweet kitty, you might fall in love with this superstar.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit animalservices@marionfl.org.

