Marion County was chosen by the Department of Homeland Security to receive more than $400,000 in COVID relief money

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:30 AM EST
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Department of Homeland Security chose Marion County to receive more than $400,000 in COVID relief money.

It’s part of the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

A board of North Central Florida charities will determine how the money is split up among emergency food and shelter programs.

