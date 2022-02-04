Marion County was chosen by the Department of Homeland Security to receive more than $400,000 in COVID relief money

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Department of Homeland Security chose Marion County to receive more than $400,000 in COVID relief money.

It’s part of the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

A board of North Central Florida charities will determine how the money is split up among emergency food and shelter programs.

TRENDING STORY: Florida Legislature approves new Senate and House district maps

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.