MCSO arrests Ocala man involved in shooting at Whispering Sands neighborhood

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest in connection to a shooting at an Ocala neighborhood.

Deputies arrested Searron Brooks, 25, on Thursday during a traffic stop on Northwest 10th Street.

He is being charged with attempted homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon, and four counts of aggravated assault.

On Wednesday, Brooks drove up to a home on Southeast 31st Street and started shooting at a 27-year-old man.

Brooks got out of the car and kept shooting as the man tried running away, hitting him multiple times. Several children were also at the home at the time.

