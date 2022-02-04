Advertisement

MCSO investigates train vs pedestrian accident in heavy traffic area

Those who work in the area said, accidents happen all the time along this road. While TV20 was...
Those who work in the area said, accidents happen all the time along this road. While TV20 was at the scene, we even saw an accident happen.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s officials said, since 2014 there have been six train-versus-pedestrian accidents.

Five of those incidents resulted in a person’s death.

At 11:15 p.m. Thursday night, deputies were dispatched to a train versus pedestrian accident along the railroad tracks between Southeast 52nd Street and Southeast 62nd Street.

Detectives found a body.

**UPDATE: The decedent has been identified as Troy Michael Summerfield (W/M, DOB:...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 3, 2022

Those who work in the area said, accidents happen all the time along this road.

While TV20 was at the scene, we even saw an accident happen.

My back was turned when I heard a loud metal scrapping sound.

That’s when I saw a red truck swerving and finally come to a stop.

Shannon Schneider said she was sad to hear about the fatal accident but said she wasn’t surprised to learn the news.

“It’s the way people drive over the tracks. They go too fast, they don’t pay attention, and since it’s a hill, you can’t see what’s below the tracks. They’ve flown through the air,” Schneider said.

Sheriff’s investigators said they’re still working on contacting the next of kin.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

An important lesson on CPR for Natl. Wear Red Day
An important lesson on CPR for Natl. Wear Red Day
ASO arrests suspect who attempted to murder man following a dispute over money
ASO arrests suspect accused of attempting to murder man following a money dispute
Alachua PD names new Police Chief
Alachua PD names new Police Chief
An important lesson on CPR
An important lesson on CPR for Natl. Wear Red Day