MCSO investigates train vs pedestrian accident in heavy traffic area

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s officials said, since 2014 there have been six train-versus-pedestrian accidents.

Five of those incidents resulted in a person’s death.

At 11:15 p.m. Thursday night, deputies were dispatched to a train versus pedestrian accident along the railroad tracks between Southeast 52nd Street and Southeast 62nd Street.

Detectives found a body.

**UPDATE: The decedent has been identified as Troy Michael Summerfield (W/M, DOB:... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 3, 2022

Those who work in the area said, accidents happen all the time along this road.

While TV20 was at the scene, we even saw an accident happen.

My back was turned when I heard a loud metal scrapping sound.

That’s when I saw a red truck swerving and finally come to a stop.

Shannon Schneider said she was sad to hear about the fatal accident but said she wasn’t surprised to learn the news.

“It’s the way people drive over the tracks. They go too fast, they don’t pay attention, and since it’s a hill, you can’t see what’s below the tracks. They’ve flown through the air,” Schneider said.

Sheriff’s investigators said they’re still working on contacting the next of kin.

