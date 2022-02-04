Mothers to be can receive free car seat installations by Comprehensive Women’s Health
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Comprehensive Women’s Health is giving free car seat installations.
It will be at Comprehensive Women’s Health on 724 Northwest 43rd Street.
Registration is required and space is limited.
TRENDING STORY: Greater Gainesville Chamber offers a new program for young professionals
Mothers to be must be at least 35 weeks pregnant.
The event starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.