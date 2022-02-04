Mothers to be can receive free car seat installations by Comprehensive Women’s Health

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Comprehensive Women’s Health is giving free car seat installations.

It will be at Comprehensive Women’s Health on 724 Northwest 43rd Street.

Registration is required and space is limited.

Mothers to be must be at least 35 weeks pregnant.

The event starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

