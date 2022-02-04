Ocala Fire Rescue saves dog from a home fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue saved a dog from a kitchen fire on Thursday.

Units responded to a home on Northeast 24th Street.

The dog was staying low to the ground and allowed firefighters to guide it outside. The flames were contained to the kitchen.

Ultimately, no humans or pets were hurt.

