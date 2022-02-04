Advertisement

OFR responds to fire at Ocala Breeders Feed and Supply Warehouse

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An agriculture supply building caught fire in Ocala on Thursday.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews say a fallen power pole sparked a fire at Ocala Breeders Feed and Supply Warehouse.

Crews found three transformers burning on the outside of the building.

Employees were trying to contain the blaze with fire extinguishers.

Only the outside of the building was damaged, and no injuries were reported.

