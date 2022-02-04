OFR responds to fire at Ocala Breeders Feed and Supply Warehouse

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An agriculture supply building caught fire in Ocala on Thursday.

Ocala Fire Rescue crews say a fallen power pole sparked a fire at Ocala Breeders Feed and Supply Warehouse.

Crews found three transformers burning on the outside of the building.

Employees were trying to contain the blaze with fire extinguishers.

Only the outside of the building was damaged, and no injuries were reported.

