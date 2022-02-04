A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a train in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train passing through Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call around 11:15 Thursday night.

Deputies found the victim dead at the scene.

This was along railroad tracks between Southeast 52nd Street and Southeast 62nd Street.

Major Crimes Unit is conducting an investigation.

Southeast 52nd street was closed for about three hours.

It has since reopened.

