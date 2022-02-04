Advertisement

P.K. Yonge’s Drew Dawson signs to play baseball at Daytona State

Dawson a dual threat for the Blue Wave program
Signing period continues in NCFL
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The activity of high school seniors choosing a college is not isolated to one day. There is an entire signing period in which athletes will be making their commitments.

P.K. Yonge baseball player Drew Dawson made his signing official on Thursday, announcing he would play for Daytona State. The Falcons compete in the Mid-Florida Conference of the NJCAA Region 8. Dawson can both hit and pitch, which is a big asset at the JUCO level. As a junior, he batted .323 for the Blue Wave with 19 RBI’s. On the mound, he collected four victories and posted an ERA of 2.44.

“I’ve played baseball ever since I was little and my brother played, too,” said Dawson. “He was always playing in tournaments and I would always go watch him, so I really just always wanted to play baseball and I made it to go play in college.”

P.K. Yonge beings its 2022 season on Feb. 22 at GHS.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

P.K. Yonge ballplayer commits
Citizens Field, Thursday
GHS boys soccer team stays unbeaten, claims district crown over Vanguard
Gators hammer No. 7 Vols
Hurricanes stay unbeaten, claim district