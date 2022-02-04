P.K. Yonge’s Drew Dawson signs to play baseball at Daytona State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The activity of high school seniors choosing a college is not isolated to one day. There is an entire signing period in which athletes will be making their commitments.

P.K. Yonge baseball player Drew Dawson made his signing official on Thursday, announcing he would play for Daytona State. The Falcons compete in the Mid-Florida Conference of the NJCAA Region 8. Dawson can both hit and pitch, which is a big asset at the JUCO level. As a junior, he batted .323 for the Blue Wave with 19 RBI’s. On the mound, he collected four victories and posted an ERA of 2.44.

“I’ve played baseball ever since I was little and my brother played, too,” said Dawson. “He was always playing in tournaments and I would always go watch him, so I really just always wanted to play baseball and I made it to go play in college.”

P.K. Yonge beings its 2022 season on Feb. 22 at GHS.

