The Recreation and Parks Department is hosting its annual Grit Strength Challenge

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala residents may wake up to the sound of cannon fire this Saturday morning.

The event lasts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and cannons will be fired.

The challenge involves teams using primitive objects to complete strength competitions.

The event is open to the public and is free for spectators.

