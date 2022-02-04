The Recreation and Parks Department is hosting its annual Grit Strength Challenge

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala residents may wake up to the sound of cannon fire this Saturday morning.

The Recreation and Parks Department is hosting their annual Grit Strength Challenge at Fort King National Historic Landmark.

The event lasts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and cannons will be fired.

The challenge involves teams using primitive objects to complete strength competitions.

The event is open to the public and is free for spectators.

