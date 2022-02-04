Advertisement

Rep. Clemons’ bill that redesigns the Alachua County Commission progresses

Rep. Clemons’ bill that redesigns the Alachua County Commission progresses
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A plan to change the Alachua County Commission is making progress in Tallahassee, but is itself changing.

Representative Chuck Clemons’ original bill proposed to expand the commission to seven members, with only two elected at-large.

The new bill reverts back to five members, all elected, in single-member districts.

The plan has been pushed by republicans locally for years since they find it difficult to win county-wide seats.

The next stage is the house public integrity & elections committee, but no date for a hearing has been set.

TRENDING STORY: Florida Legislature approves new Senate and House district maps

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

OFR responds to fire at Ocala Breeders Feed and Supply Warehouse
OFR responds to fire at Ocala Breeders Feed and Supply Warehouse
Greater Gainesville Chamber offers a new program for young professionals
Greater Gainesville Chamber offers a new program for young professionals
FILE - This photo taken Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, shows solar panels on rooftops of a housing...
Net metering bill would lower home solar payments from utilities
Greater Gainesville Chamber offers a new program for young professionals
Greater Gainesville Chamber offers a new program for young professionals