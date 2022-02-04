Rep. Clemons’ bill that redesigns the Alachua County Commission progresses

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A plan to change the Alachua County Commission is making progress in Tallahassee, but is itself changing.

Representative Chuck Clemons’ original bill proposed to expand the commission to seven members, with only two elected at-large.

The new bill reverts back to five members, all elected, in single-member districts.

The plan has been pushed by republicans locally for years since they find it difficult to win county-wide seats.

The next stage is the house public integrity & elections committee, but no date for a hearing has been set.

