“They probably put their heart and soul into the business”: Fire demolishes Alachua County Feed and Seed store

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Alachua County Feed and Seed on NW 6th St. around 7 am.

Now, the building is completely torn down.

When crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire on both sides of the building.

“One of the things that we were worried about to begin with were exposures because we had buildings that were very close to the structure on both sides,” said Fire Chief Joseph Hillhouse.

DEVELOPING STORY: Fire crews respond to early morning fire at the Alachua County Feed & Seed Store

He said because of chemicals inside the building, they were concerned of a hazmat situation.

“A lot of the chemicals were burning and moving upward, and two because the amount that were in the runoff were very low,” he said.

Because the danger of fumes was pretty low, no one had to evacuate, but some people nearby sheltered in place.

RIGHT NOW: NW 6th St. is shut down after a fire at Alachua County Feed and Seed this morning. I’ll bring you the latest developments live @WCJB20 at 4, 5, and 6 pic.twitter.com/q5rIthkM5K — Jordyn Markhoff (@JordynMarkhoff) February 3, 2022

One man who is a retired firefighter, said he saw the flames on his way to work.

“Well my blood pressure went up my heart rate increased, I wish I was there but like I said Gainesville Fire Rescue’s got a real well trained group,” said Paul Czapiga.

He said his heart goes out to the business owners.

“It would be devastating for anybody to lose a business, it’s obviously a business that has been here for a long time, they probably put their heart and soul into the business,” said Czapiga.

In total, crews were on the scene for about eight hours.

Firefighters said no one was in the building when the fire started, but the business owner said some baby chicks were in the store.

The investigator on the scene said they had to demolish the building because it was no longer stable.

She said that won’t affect their investigation into what caused the fire to happen.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.