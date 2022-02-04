University of Florida research spending at record $960 million in 2021

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida faculty led a record of 960 million dollars in research during fiscal year 2021, that’s according to data submitted to the National Science Foundation.

This accomplishment is a $17.8 million increase over the previous record set in 2020. The University of Florida ranked 16th in research expenditures among public universities.

UF’s Vice President of Research, David Norton, said this comes amid uncertainties and new challenges brought on at the beginning of the pandemic in July 2020, which is when the fiscal year started.

“Universities do research to create a better tomorrow for people maybe in your state or nation but some outside that you maybe will never know or see but your research makes an impact,” Norton said.

UF’s artificial intelligence initiative with NVIDIA is one of the biggest projects currently underway. It’s goal is to use AI to quickly draw insights about diseases and treatment from tens of millions of electronic medical records.

Vice President of Research David Norton said projects like these not only accelerate technology but allow the university to grow as well.

“We’ve added a number of really talented faculty and students interested in coming here as well, who really wanna be a the cusp of AI, so that really has been a remarkable achievement,” said Norton. “We want to be at the cutting edge of solving the biggest problems that face the state, nation and the world.”

Cybersecurity researchers are currently leading a $9 million effort to make computer chips more secure. The project also provides workforce training in areas related to microelectronics design and security.

