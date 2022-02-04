Winter Olympic Spotlight on Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Joey Mantia, Brittany Bowe, and Erin Jackson stand at the doorstep of history. All three are threats to win speed skating medals in the Beijing Olympics this month.

Their journey started, in of all places, Ocala, where there is no ice, not even indoors.

Renee Hildebrand has been running the Ocala Speed Inline Racing Team since the early 1990′s. On any particular Saturday, her class might consist of a group of 7 to 15 year old skaters. Indoor training is on a 100 meter loop, similar to an Olympic-style short track. To simulate long track skating, they skate on a 400 meter outdoor track.

“I had done a lot of work out of Dianne Holum’s book of speed skating on ice,” said Hildebrand. “It helped with a lot of the technique work and I transferred a lot of that over to the in-lines.”

The young skaters in the program find Hildebrand’s coaching to be beneficial.

“In outdoor, you get your endurance up, and indoor, it’s all about the mentality, to know what to do,” said 13-year old Juan Ramos.

“I really like it there’s a lot of different people, and you get to skate with a lot of different people that you usually don’t get to skate with,” said 13-year old Brady Ankney.

Decades after founding this developmental program, Hildebrand finds that her most decorated alumni are a source of inspiration.

“You’ve got to chase your dreams so I want to chase my dreams and be an Olympian too,” said Ankney.

Bowe is a former college basketball player turned multi-distance contender. These Olympics in Beijing are the third of her career.

“She would come back a month before outdoor nationals, go out there and break records, she was phenomenal,” said Hildebrand.

Jackson is a sprinter, and favorite in the Olympic 500 meters. She made the 2018 games after training on ice for just four months.

“She’s always had a really high intellect, said Hildebrand. “That’s helped her on ice because she’s figured it out quicker than anyone has.”

Mantia is a skating lifer, ranked number one in the world in the 1500 meters.

“He started at age 8, even at that age I could tell he would go far in the sport,” said Hildebrand. “Very coachable, and always wanted to do more, never left the skating floor.”

There is a transition to be made when getting off the floor, and launching a speed skating career on actual ice.

“On starts I tell kids to run off their toes, and to run as fast as they can off the line,” said Hildebrand. “On ice that would be a disaster if you run of the top of the skates.”

And becoming a champion requires a second trait, one that is not taught during Saturday workouts.

“What translated over more so than the speed skating technique is what you need as a person to get to that level,” said Hildebrand. “It’s a special person and all three of them have those qualities.”

The other common denominator in the three skaters is their Ocala roots.

“I think of them as my kids,” said Hildebrand. “They were at my house a lot, and they’re in good hands now and I think they’re going to make Ocala proud.”

Hildebrand predicts that the trio will combine to win five medals in Beijing. And perhaps any success will remind everyone that dreams of winter Olympic gold can be forged in golden sunshine.

