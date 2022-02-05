Advertisement

The 4th annual GRIT Strength Challenge raises money for the Fort King National Historic Landmark

A competitor tests out his strength during the Hercules hold.
A competitor tests out his strength during the Hercules hold.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A variety of obstacles were featured like lifting logs and carrying heavy chains. All are ways to test competitors’ strengths against one another.

The 4th annual GRIT Strength Challenge had heavy bags, the Hercules hold, and other activities that tested competitors’ overall fitness. Ted Dreaver from Iron Legion Strength and Combat explained the event.

“Some mixes of the highlands games, strongman challenges, CrossFit workouts different things like that. We mix them all in and we put an 1800s theme to it. Everything you see here would be something you could have done back in the 1800s.”

Jason Hurst and his team traveled from a gym in Jonesville to compete and he said these obstacles test more than just one’s strength.

“This is something I’ve never seen before it is very difficult it’s really so more of a mental challenge than it is a physical challenge I would say.”

The competition heated up at the Fort King Historic Landmark. A place where battles of the Florida Seminole War happened and with each obstacle, there was a story.

“Whether it’s a battle on the battlefield or it’s a run through the woods or some type of tussle inside of the fort, or climbing in and out of a tower siege. All that type of stuff you’re going to be doing all of those and you’re going to be showing your fitness off while you’re doing that,” said Dreaver.

Fifty percent of the money raised went back to Fort King to help pay for special projects and programs.

