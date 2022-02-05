Advertisement

F-DOT to repair damaged bridge in Lake City

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A damaged bridge on a major North Central Florida road is scheduled for repair next week. 

F-DOT crews will be fixing the I-75 bridge that goes over US Highway 441 just South of Lake City on Monday. They say an oversized truck hit the bridge. 

The exterior beams will be replaced, along with repairs on two internal ones. 

Repairs are expected to last about 30 days and drivers can expect lane closures on top and below the bridge. 

