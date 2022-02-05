F-DOT to repair damaged bridge in Lake City

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A damaged bridge on a major North Central Florida road is scheduled for repair next week.

F-DOT crews will be fixing the I-75 bridge that goes over US Highway 441 just South of Lake City on Monday. They say an oversized truck hit the bridge.

The exterior beams will be replaced, along with repairs on two internal ones.

Repairs are expected to last about 30 days and drivers can expect lane closures on top and below the bridge.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.