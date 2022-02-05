Gilchrist Journal is shutting down

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A longtime North Central Florida newspaper appears to be stopping publication soon.

According to a notice in Friday’s Gilchrist County journal by the owner, the paper will stop publishing by the end of the month. The paper began in 1933.

Anyone interested in purchasing the paper can contact the journal. The number to do so is (352) 463-7135

