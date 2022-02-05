Girls basketball district finals roundup: Trenton, Fort White among those victorious

(WCJB) -District titles were handed out in girls high school basketball on Friday, and five North Central Florida schools were hosting championship games.

In Class 6A-District 3, GHS held off a furious Columbia rally to knock off the Tigers, 70-62. The Hurricanes (14-7) led by as any as 16 in the third quarter, had their lead cut to one, but held on for the win.

In Class 4A-District 4, Dunnellon captured the title by defeating Keystone Heights, 58-46. The Tigers went up by over 20 points in the fourth quarter to reach 23-3 overall.

In Class 3A-District 3, Trinity Catholic routed Father Lopez, 65-40. The Celtics improve to 21-4 on the season.

In Class 1A-District 7, Trenton continued its local domination by hammering Chiefland, 54-13. Both teams are now 17-9 overall.

And, Fort White claimed its first district crown by topping Bradford 43-40 in the finals of Class 1A-District 6. The Indians reach 17-2 on the season.

The FHSAA will release regional tournament brackets in the next few days.

