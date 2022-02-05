Hundreds attend the Grandview Invitational horse show in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Horse lovers from all over North Central Florida gathered in Southwest Ocala for a larger-than-life horse show.

The three-day, Grandview Invitational is hosted at the Florida Horse Park. Where more than 150 one-ton horses prance with 21 different world-class hitch wagons.

There were multiple classes from a Clydesdale ladies team with two horses to an all-breed eight-horse hitch.

Some riders traveled down from as far as Canada to put on a show.

“It’s a blast, it’s fun to get out and see different parts of the country have the opportunity to present these animals in front of so many different crowds and cities and towns and different places,” said Logan Myers.

The invitational will have its last show on Sunday at noon.

