No. 4 UF gymnastics team survives challenge from 11th-ranked Missouri

Florida leads the all-time series against Missouri, 29-1
O'Connell Center, Jan. 28
O'Connell Center, Jan. 28
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (WCJB) -Coming off a week in which they posted the highest score in the nation this season, the No. 4 Florida Gators claimed a clutch SEC road win on Friday, prevailing over host Missouri, 197.775 - 197.625. The result represented the highest score in team history for the Tigers, but it was not enough to knock off the undefeated Gators.

Senior Trinity Thomas performed the all-around for the first time this season and won the title with a 39.750. Thomas led or shared the team lead on floor (9.950), beam (9.975), and vault (9.900). It was the 19th all-around win of her career.

Leanne Wong claimed the victory on bars with a 9.950 and equaled Thomas on floor, while Savannah Schoenherr matched Thomas’s effort on vault.

Florida leads the all-time series against Missouri, 29-1 and returns home to face LSU next Friday.

