Ocala man arrested for involvement in Whispering Sands neighborhood shooting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Wednesday, around 5:45pm the Marion County Sheriff’s Office got a call in reference to a shooting on the 5200 block of SE 31st St. in Ocala.

“And then a few minutes later something like three minutes or four minutes you see all these cop cars coming. There were like six of them I come out and I look and they were all right here,” said a neighbor William Friss.

Officials said a 27-year-old man was standing outside while four children were playing. That’s when a black four-door vehicle approached them and the shooter 25-year-old Searron Brooks III fired multiple shots. Brooks then got out of the vehicle firing several more rounds hitting the 27-year-old before driving off.

“Why would you do something like that with the kids. There are people on the road plenty of times but the kids their innocent but it’s always the little kid that gets shot,” said Friss.

Local and federal agencies arrested Brooks and he was transported to the Marion County jail with no bond.

“There’s a video of this and it’s quite disturbing this is a complete disregard for these children that were out there just playing. This is a neighborhood at 5:45 in the afternoon, children outside playing as you would expect and these bullets are hitting the ground,” said Sgt. Paul Bloom the MCSO public relations director.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Brooks is being charged with attempted homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and four counts of aggravated assault.

