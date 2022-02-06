The 15th annual Souper fun Sunday raises money for student scholarships

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Taste testing soup has become a tradition here at St. Francis Catholic Academy. This year 15 different soups were boxed up for people to take home and try.

That’s over 15 years of vegetables, spice, and everything nice.

“There is vegetarian soup, some seafood soup and they have a good collection of a bunch of different types of soups as well,” said student Owen Simmons.

Souper Fun Sunday is Gainesville’s premier soup tasting competition.

“We have families out here we have students out here everybody is being part of the community and doing their part. To try and not only raise awareness for our restaurants, but also to help us with raising money for tuition assistance programs for our students,” said principal Jason Acosta.

Nineteen area restaurants and local chefs created their own specialty soups for people to try. Ten to 15 cups of soup were boxed up and given out via drive thru.

“People are able to donate cash if they want to help a student’s technology needs at the school. It’s been challenges the past few years with COVID but I’m really impressed with a way the school has made it be a safe event,” said Courtney Simmons.

As cars lined up, six judges tried each soup and gave their thoughts on their favorite one. Storm Roberts one of the judges describes the best soup he tried.

“It had some of a smoke chipotle feel to it and some beans, it was almost a chili almost a soup it strode both of those worlds and it was delicious.”

Proceeds will provide student scholarships to attend St. Francis and in return the perfect treat was given out.

