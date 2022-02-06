Castleton leads Florida to third consecutive win in return

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time in 21 days, Florida basketball fans saw 6′11 Colin Castleton warming up with his teammates, dressed in uniform, and no longer in pain from a shoulder injury he suffered in practice back in mid-january that had sidelined him for the team’s past six games.

Behind Castleton’s game-high 17 points, the Gators (15-8) overcame a nine point first half deficit to edge the Ole Miss Rebels (12-11) 62-57 in overtime to win their third straight game.

Along with the veteran center’s big night, teammates Tyree Appleby and Phlandrous Fleming each scored 10 points as the trio combined to record 47 of Florida’s 62 points.

Despite both teams shooting just 36 percent in the first half, the orange and blue trailed 30-21 at intermission, thanks to shooting 8-22 from the field and connecting on only 2 of 13 three pointers. Meanwhile, the Rebels were 11-30 from the floor, but nailed 6-15 shots from beyond the arch.

In the second half, Florida came out of the gate red hot by scoring 11 of the first 12 points to take a brief 32-31 lead.

Over the course of the final 11 minutes of regulation, the Gators and Rebels jostled for the lead but neither team could come up with a clutch bucket before the buzzer sounded with them tied 48-48.

Just like the beginning of the second half, Florida began the extra period on a run that put all the pressure back on Ole Miss. Appleby hit a pair of free throws to give the orange and blue a 50-48 lead. Following a Rebel basket to tie the game, Appleby made two more free throws then Castleton made a layup and Myreon Jones buried a three pointer to push the Gators advantage to 59-50.

Florida made 3-6 shots and hit 7-9 free throws in overtime to sew up the game for their third win in a row.

Mike White’s team will hit the court on February 9, when Florida welcomes Georgia to the Stephen C. O’Connell Center at 6:30 p.m.

