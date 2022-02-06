Advertisement

Daddy-daughter duos dance ahead of Valentines Day

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Girl dads across Gainesville danced with their little princesses ahead of Valentines Day.

Bouncer Children’s Amusement Center hosted the daddy-daughter dance. The indoor park is a non-profit that is meant to be fun for parents and kids.

On Sunday, dads and their daughters dressed up to dance in the Valentine theme, and play games while making memories that will last a life-time.

“It’s a great representation of fathers here with their daughters it’s just good to see that. That’s what this time of year is all about coming up on valentines obviously. My wife and I have a special time but having an extension like that with my daughter is real cool,” said Brian Berryman.

The crowd brought about ten to 15 daddy daughter duos.

