Florida edges #14 Georgia 54-51 for seventh win against a ranked opponent

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Women’s Basketball team walked off the court at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on January 2, in disbelief, after blowing a 16 point lead to lose, at home, 73-69 to Georgia. The sting of that loss proved to be a huge motivating factor that helped the Gators win seven of their next eight games, including, a much needed victory in Athens.

Despite only making 18-55 shots on the day, Florida (17-6) had four of five starters score in double figures to edge Georgia (17-5) 54-51.

Kiki Smith, Zippy Broughton, Jordyn Merritt, and Nina Rickards combined to score 42 of the Gators 54 points. Broughton had the best shooting performance of the quartet. She put in 11 points on 5-8 shooting.

Not only did the orange and blue overcome a poor day from the field, but they also committed 20 turnovers, compared to the 11 Bulldogs takeaways they forced.

The two key stats that kept Florida in this game came on the glass and at the foul line. The Gators pulled down 11 more rebounds than Georgia (46-35), and made 15-17 free throws, while the Bulldogs only made 6-7.

The win against Georgia means Florida has now won seven of its last eight games, and has now won seven Southeastern Conference games for the first time since the program went 10-6 in conference play in the 2015-16 season.

The Gators will rest up for a few days before heading off to the Magnolia State to face Mississippi State on Thursday, Feb. 10.

