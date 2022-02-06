Gainesville woman behind bars on charges of battery and grand theft auto

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars for beating her significant other then stealing his car.

According to Gainesville Police officials, 18-year-old Niryani Markham was arrested on Friday after officers say she beat the man she was in a relationship with, bit him on the cheek, then pepper-sprayed him. Markham then stole his car and when she returned to the scene, she hit the officers who were attempting to arrest her.

She is being arrested on charges of battery and grand theft auto.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.