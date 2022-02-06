Advertisement

Gainesville woman behind bars on charges of battery and grand theft auto

Markham was arrested on Friday after officers say she beat the man she was in a relationship...
Markham was arrested on Friday after officers say she beat the man she was in a relationship with, bit him on the cheek, then pepper-sprayed him.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars for beating her significant other then stealing his car.

According to Gainesville Police officials, 18-year-old Niryani Markham was arrested on Friday after officers say she beat the man she was in a relationship with, bit him on the cheek, then pepper-sprayed him. Markham then stole his car and when she returned to the scene, she hit the officers who were attempting to arrest her.

She is being arrested on charges of battery and grand theft auto.

