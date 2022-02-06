Advertisement

Girl Scout cookie season returns with a kick-off event

By Kristin Chase
Feb. 5, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Girl Scouts of Gateway Council, out of Gainesville, kicked off their mega drop to mark the cookie season.

In drive-thru style, cars filled with the treats prepared for booths and pre-orders.

Around nine hundred thousand boxes will be given out to four hundred troops by the end of the weekend.

One troop leader says the cookie sales directly help girl scouts give back to the community.

“They do volunteer work and they do projects. Like our girls have made blankets for the animal shelter. And that comes from cookie money. Cookie money buys the supplies and then we help the community. So it is just really important for the girls” said Cecile Harrell.

Girl Scout booths pop up in Gainesville this Friday.

