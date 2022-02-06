Advertisement

Hurricanes clobber Mustangs to open water polo season

Canales recorded 25 of Gainesville’s 34 total goals
The Gainesville High School boys and girls water polo teams swept all four matches against Wekiva High School on Saturday.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After spending an entire season only playing road matches, the Gainesville High School water polo teams kicked off the 2022 schedule with convincing victories at home.

The girls and boys squads both hosted Wekiva high school at Northeast Pool, on a chilly and breezy day, and swept all four matches.

The girls team started off the action packed afternoon by playing the first match of the day. Layla Canales quickly established herself as the feature player in the pool. She scored the opening goal of the contest, then, preceded to score 24 more over the course of the two matches. Canales was such a force, she was responsible for 25 of the team’s 34 total goals.

Another weapon for the Hurricanes was Carina Kaplan. Kaplan tallied 5 goals herself over the two matches in aiding her team’s victories. Gainesville defeated Wekiva 19-11 in the first contest. Then, closed out the day by winning their final game 15-6.

In the boys matches, sophomore Cooper Badics, brother of former Hurricanes water polo player Mason Badics, helped his team also earn two wins against Wekiva, as he totaled 14 goals. But he wasn’t alone. Dante Reccoppa had 7 goals of his own.

The duo combined to score 21 of the team’s 41 total goals, as Gainesville edged Wekiva 19-17 in the first match, and 22-18 in overtime in the second.

Gainesville will hit the pool again on Friday, February 11, when they host Bishop Moore.

