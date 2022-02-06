Advertisement

Lake City City Council continues to search for a new city manager

According to Lake City Mayor Stephen Witt, Thomas Thomas told staff on Saturday  that he was...
According to Lake City Mayor Stephen Witt, Thomas Thomas told staff on Saturday  that he was taking his name out of negotiations.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a Lake City City Manager starts over as the top choice is choosing to decline. 

According to Lake City Mayor Stephen Witt, Thomas Thomas told staff on Saturday  that he was taking his name out of negotiations. 

The city council unanimously chose him over another finalist Glen Adams last month  and even had a salary proposal and start date set.  Mayor Witt says the search continues.

“Well, we want to get the best person who is a good fit for us, but we also want it to be a good fit for them. If this wasn’t his job that he really wanted then maybe you know it’s for the best. I wish him well and we’ll find a candidate and have a new manager as soon as we can.”

The last interim city manager amid Fields resigned. 

The position has been open since June 2021 when Joe Helgenberger was terminated. 

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

Markham was arrested on Friday after officers say she beat the man she was in a relationship...
Gainesville woman behind bars on charges of battery and grand theft auto
According to Ocala Fire Rescue, two semi-trucks collided causing three cars behind them to wreck.
One person hospitalized after two semi-trucks collided in Marion County early Sunday morning
Night to Shine
Prom kings and queens were crowned at a Night to Shine drive-thru event in Gainesville
Sheriff’s deputies arrest man after he throws a rock at a child
Sheriff’s deputies arrest man after he throws a rock at a child