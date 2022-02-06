Lake City City Council continues to search for a new city manager

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a Lake City City Manager starts over as the top choice is choosing to decline.

According to Lake City Mayor Stephen Witt, Thomas Thomas told staff on Saturday that he was taking his name out of negotiations.

The city council unanimously chose him over another finalist Glen Adams last month and even had a salary proposal and start date set. Mayor Witt says the search continues.

“Well, we want to get the best person who is a good fit for us, but we also want it to be a good fit for them. If this wasn’t his job that he really wanted then maybe you know it’s for the best. I wish him well and we’ll find a candidate and have a new manager as soon as we can.”

The last interim city manager amid Fields resigned.

The position has been open since June 2021 when Joe Helgenberger was terminated.

