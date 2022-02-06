Advertisement

One person hospitalized after two semi-trucks collided in Marion County early Sunday morning

According to Ocala Fire Rescue, two semi-trucks collided causing three cars behind them to wreck.
According to Ocala Fire Rescue, two semi-trucks collided causing three cars behind them to wreck.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is hospitalized after a crash on I-75 in Marion County early Sunday morning.  

According to Ocala Fire Rescue, two semi-trucks collided causing three cars behind them to wreck.  One of the drivers of the cars involved was taken to a local hospital. 

All lanes were blocked around 5 am Sunday morning, but as of right now traffic is back to normal.

