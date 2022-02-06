Advertisement

PHOTOS: Nearly 20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie

Caption
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The United States Coast Guard confirmed that 18 people were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped on a piece of ice that broke away on Lake Erie near Catawba Island.

Coast Guard crews rescued 11 of those people, WOIO reported. The seven other people were saved by a good Samaritan, officials said.

No injuries were reported, officials said, and Ottawa County EMS is evaluating the group at Catawba State Park.

According to the Coast Guard, an ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling.

Officials said the rescue operation began around 1 p.m. and concluded around 3:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

The 15th annual Souper fun Sunday raises money for student scholarships
The 15th annual Souper fun Sunday raises money for student scholarships
Daddy-daughter duos dance ahead of Valentines Day
Daddy-daughter duos dance ahead of Valentines Day
2-6-22
WCJB LATEST FORECAST
Ahead of Valentines Day dads and their daughters danced.
Daddy-daughter duos dance ahead of Valentines Day