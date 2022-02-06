Prom kings and queens were crowned at a Night to Shine drive-thru event in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cars full of people wearing tiaras and crowns drove through Westside Baptist Church for a new spin on an annual tradition.

The event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation will be held virtually nationwide on Friday.

But to bring a sense of normalcy, Westside Baptist has co-hosted a drive-thru event with Grace Methodist the past two years.

“The energy has been absolutely amazing it is so fun seeing everybody drive up. You can see their faces and how excited they get as they see us as princesses at this stand” said Allison Hollaway.

Members of law enforcement, fire rescue teams and University of Florida athletes came out to volunteer.

The drive-thru included stations with different activities and themes including princesses, karaoke and of course a red carpet.

After guests make it through the red carpet and various other stops, they have their very own moment to be crowned.

“To be honored in that way and to be crowned either king or queen of the prom is super amazing and special for them. It is super exciting to see their response for the simple things that we do” said chair, Sara Chauncey.

These simple things do not just impact the guests but also those who care for them.

Doctors told Kerry Taylor that her daughter would not live very long, but here she is today happy and healthy.

“The best way I can describe it is, she’s my hero. She had about thirteen surgeries before she was nine year old. This day just reminds me of the blessing and gift of in my hero that she has a chance to shine” said Taylor.

Whether it is virtual or in-person, the Gainesville community continues to allow these prom guests to shine.

