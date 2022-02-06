Sheriff’s deputies arrest man after he throws a rock at a child
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry man is behind bars after deputies say he hit a child with a rock.
Alachua County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a fight between 37-year old Kenneth Polk and another family member.
During the fight, deputies say Polk threw a rock from the nearby train tracks hitting a child
Polk had told deputies that the child was the primary aggressor and that he never threw the rock.
Polk is being charged with felony child abuse.
