Sheriff’s deputies arrest man after he throws a rock at a child

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry man is behind bars after deputies say he hit a child with a rock.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a fight between 37-year old Kenneth Polk and another family member.

During the fight, deputies say Polk threw a rock from the nearby train tracks hitting a child

Polk had told deputies that the child was the primary aggressor and that he never threw the rock.

Polk is being charged with felony child abuse.

