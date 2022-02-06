Suwannee County crash leaves 1 dead and 3 others injured

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Live Oak teen is dead and two others are in serious condition after a crash in Suwannee County last night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the nineteen-year-old driver and three others were driving a truck on county road 136 when the truck left the road as it approached a curve, causing the vehicle to hit a tree.

A 17-year old was pronounced dead at the scene, the driver and a 20-year old passenger from Jasper are in serious condition, and a 15-year old only has minor injuries. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

