Suwannee County crash leaves 1 dead and 3 others injured

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Live Oak teen is dead and two others are in serious condition after a crash in Suwannee County last night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the nineteen-year-old driver and three others were driving a truck on county road 136 when the truck left the road as it approached a curve, causing the vehicle to hit a tree.

A 17-year old was pronounced dead at the scene, the driver and a 20-year old passenger from Jasper are in serious condition, and a 15-year old only has minor injuries. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

