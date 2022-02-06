Advertisement

Truck crash causes Interstate ramp to be blocked off

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLOMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A moving truck tipping over is the cause of an off-ramp being blocked in Columbia County.

According to officials with the Florida highway patrol, around eleven am the truck was exiting from I-10 to I-75 when it tipped over on the off-ramp.

The passenger, a 61-year-old Chicago man only has minor injuries.

As of one pm, the off-ramp is still blocked off.

