Truck crash causes Interstate ramp to be blocked off

COLOMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A moving truck tipping over is the cause of an off-ramp being blocked in Columbia County.

According to officials with the Florida highway patrol, around eleven am the truck was exiting from I-10 to I-75 when it tipped over on the off-ramp.

The passenger, a 61-year-old Chicago man only has minor injuries.

As of one pm, the off-ramp is still blocked off.

