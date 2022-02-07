Advertisement

BREAKING: Marion County Deputies searching for a suspect after 3 people were wounded in a shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In Marion County, sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspect in a shooting this evening that happened in Citra.

Three people have been taken to a local hospital after a shooting near Northwest 145th Street and Highway 441.

Deputies are on the scene and Northbound travel on 441 near the scene has been stopped due to the ongoing investigation.

Deputies are not releasing the ages or identities of the victims but can confirm that they are not in life-threatening condition this evening.

