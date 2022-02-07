Advertisement

Citra shooting the latest in a growing problem for law enforcement

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Julia Laude
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for the shooter that sent three people to the hospital.

Just before 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to U.S. 441 near Northwest 145th Street.

“When the deputies arrived, they located three victims that told us that they had been driving northbound on 441 when a car pulled up beside them and shot at them,” MCSO Public Relations Director, Sgt. Paul Bloom said.

They were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover. Deputies are still searching for the shooter.

“We are acting on every lead we get,” Bloom said.

This is at least the fourth shooting incident to happen within the span of two weeks under MCSO’s jurisdiction.

It’s an issue both MCSO deputies and Ocala Police said they are trying to stop.

“I can tell you that, our Intelligence Unit is working hand in hand with the Intelligence Unit from the Ocala Police Department, and sharing information, and working together and going out and following up on all of these leads,” he said.

Be a responsible gun owner — a message both agencies have been expressing for years. They hope soon it will finally stick.

“We have had firearms that were stolen out of unlocked vehicles and being an irresponsible gun owner, does lead to more trouble. Many of these stolen guns do end up at these crimes scenes,” Bloom said.

Crimes that are likely to continue, unless the community steps up to help.

