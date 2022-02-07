Couple finds love at North Central Florida retirement community

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When 83-year-old Ann Carlson arrived to Oak Hammock retirement community with her husband Bob, she never would’ve imagined getting married again once he passed away.

“I knew I had love to give and I didn’t want a dog,” said Carlson.

Then Bob Bonus came into the picture, who had recently lost his wife Maryann.

“We have a friend that he calls cupid because he invited us to dinner together several times and then he walked me home,” said Carlson. “I think the first thing I noticed about him was his manners. I mean he was one of those polite gentlemen. I do like having my door opened for me.”

It didn’t take long for them to fall in love and vow to spend the rest of their lives together.

“It’s been wonderful to say I had 59 years with my first wife and I wish I could say I have 59 more with Ann,” said Bonus.

Before meeting each other, Carlson and Bonus each had marriages that lasted nearly six decades. They both have adopted children and birthdays just a couple days apart. While they could go on and on about all the things they have in common, above all, is the love they share for each other.

“I wish other people that were alone could find someone that is as good of a match that we have made,” said Carlson. “There is no loneliness in our lives it’s pretty full,” Bonus added.

Not too long after Valentines day, they’ll celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary.

“It’s exciting to start a new time in your life that’s just as exciting as it was 50 years ago,” said Bonus. “It’s better. There are no children and you don’t have to worry about a house payment. It’s better,” Carlson added.

They say their biggest worry is figuring out where they’ll be going for their Monday date nights and keeping their Valentines Day surprises under wraps.

