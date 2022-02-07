Democrats in Alachua County hosted their annual gala to prepare for mid-term elections

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) The Lawton Chiles Annual Gala allows Democrats in North Central Florida the opportunity to meet candidates and leaders in the party.

The event began with a silent auction and followed with a dinner, meet and greet and speeches from multiple Democratic candidates.

“We want to keep our county blue and you can tell by the crowd here tonight other people want to do this as well” said chair of the gala, Evelyn Foxx.

One candidate in attendance is former Orlando police chief and current United States congresswoman, Val Demings.

Demings is running for one of two United States Senate seats against incumbent Republican Marco Rubio, in November.

“We’re at a critical time in our nation. Our democracy is under threat. People care about the kitchen table issues. Price of gas at the pump, cost of groceries, cost of childcare. Elders are worried about price of prescription drugs and protecting social security and medicare.” said Demings.

Democrats who are running for governor against Republican Ron Desantis also spoke, including State Agriculture Commissioner, Niki Fried and State Senator, Annette Taddeo.

US Representative, Charlie Crist was represented by newly elected Gainesville City Commissioner, Cynthia Chestnut.

Republicans in Alachua County are preparing for the same upcoming races.

“It’s going to be a great year for Republicans. We think again at all three levels. Federal, state and local. We are back in favor of getting America back on track and exercising our freedoms and being very responsible” said Alachua County Republican Party Chair, Ed Braddy.

