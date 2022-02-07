Fifth graders celebrate ground breaking for new building at Newberry school

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Ground is broken on a new building at a school in Newberry. Students joined Alachua County school leaders and Newberry Commissioners to break ground for a new building at Oak View middle.

Once complete, it will feature 16 rooms and a new multi-purpose learning space. The project is funded by the ‘Half-Cent’ sales tax and includes more than just a new wing.

“We’re realizing all of the impact of COVID, is that we are replacing the entire HVAC and air conditioning,” said Alachua County Superintendent, Dr. Carlee Simon. “or the heating and air system for the entire school because what we needed to do is we needed to update it so it could function for your existing school as well as the new structure.”

Every fifth-grade class at Oakview left a memory for future students in a time capsule placed at the site. It’s meant to be opened around the time the students reach their mid-30′s.

“Hi my name is Emily, I’m representing Ms. Blaze’s class and today we will be putting in two items. First, is a photo of our class and the second one is a mask which has all of our names on it with the date 2021-2022,” said fifth-grader, Emily.

The project is expected to be finished at the end of November.

