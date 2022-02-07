Gainesville Health and Fitness: Heart health
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An important muscle to workout and let rest daily is your heart.
Our friends over at Gainesville Health and Fitness share some ways you can keep your heart healthy.
RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Pick Pilates to get Long and Lean Muscles
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.