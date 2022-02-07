Gainesville Health and Fitness: Heart health

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An important muscle to workout and let rest daily is your heart.

Our friends over at Gainesville Health and Fitness share some ways you can keep your heart healthy.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Pick Pilates to get Long and Lean Muscles

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.