Ocala Fire Rescue responds to a vehicle fire on I-75 near Silver Springs

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire rescue crews found a vehicle engulfed in flames on Saturday night

Crews responded to Interstate-75 north of the Silver Springs Boulevard ramp at 6:47 p.m.

Everybody made it out of the car by the time firefighters arrived, and crews used about 1,500 gallons of water to dissipate the flames.

Nobody was hurt.

