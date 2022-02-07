Ocala Fire Rescue responds to a vehicle fire on I-75 near Silver Springs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire rescue crews found a vehicle engulfed in flames on Saturday night

Crews responded to Interstate-75 north of the Silver Springs Boulevard ramp at 6:47 p.m.

Everybody made it out of the car by the time firefighters arrived, and crews used about 1,500 gallons of water to dissipate the flames.

Nobody was hurt.

