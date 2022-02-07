Advertisement

Ocala’s Brittany Bowe finishes 10th in first Olympic event of the Beijing Games

Bowe has two other individual races lined up, the 500m and the 1,000m
Brittany Bowe of the United States competes in the women's speedskating 1,500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEIJING (WCJB) -Brittany Bowe, U.S. Olympic speed slater from Ocala, finished 10th in her first event of the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Monday in Beijing. Bowe clocked a time of 1 minute, 55.81 seconds in the women’s 1500 meters, a race in which she previously held the world record. Bowe was also the reigning world silver medalist in the event.

The gold medal in that race went to Dutch star Ireen Wüst, the sixth gold medal of her career spread across five Olympics.

Bowe has two other individual races lined up in Beijing. She’ll be the favorite in the 1,000 meters on Thursday, Feb. 17. She’ll also compete in the 500 meters along with fellow Ocala skater Erin Jackson on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Ocala’s Joey Mantia goes for gold on Tuesday in the men’s 1500 meters. Race time is scheduled for 5:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

