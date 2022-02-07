Advertisement

Police officer laid to rest after girlfriend allegedly hit him with her car, left him out in cold

Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe was laid to rest Monday. Authorities say his girlfriend allegedly hit him with her car and left him to die outside in the cold.(WFXT via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A Boston police officer who was found dead during a blizzard last week was laid to rest Monday.

The sound of bagpipes rang through the air in the town of Braintree as hundreds of Boston police officers showed their respects for Officer John O’Keefe.

People lined the streets for hours remembering the “devoted son, brother, uncle, and godfather.” O’Keefe became the guardian of his niece and nephew after their parents died.

O’Keefe’s girlfriend Karen Read is charged in his death.

Police say Read dropped him off at a party and when she turned around, she allegedly hit him with her car before driving away.

Her attorney says Read did not know she hit O’Keefe. Investigators say when they found his body, he had skull fractures and signs of hypothermia.

Read has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including manslaughter. She’s due back in court March 1.

