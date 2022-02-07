Russell Report: Gators Women’s Basketball team draws in more fans to home games

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Now that the Gator Women’s Basketball team is having a strong season, a lot of fans are coming out to watch.

In tonight’s Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell considers what makes someone a true fan.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.