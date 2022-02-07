Schools across the state face penalties for defying mask mandates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - The twelve districts that defied a ban on mask mandates now collectively face a loss of two hundred million dollars.

“They didn’t defy the mask ban, they broke the law. They acted in an illegal way and they engaged in the second-largest state-sponsored act of child abuse in the history of Florida.”

But now a powerful appropriations chair says the districts must face the consequences of their actions.

“To try and sweeten the pot and get enough votes to pass this plan, the House version would take the two hundred million and give it to the fifty-fife school districts that didn’t buck the state.”

“And we have to send the message that when you follow the law, you are rewarded. When you do not follow the law, you are not.”

Leon Superintendent Rocky Hanna tells us his constituents wanted masks worn in schools despite the state saying no.

”Would you do all of that again?”

“Absolutely. Absolutely, I would. And if we need to go to war with him, with representative Fine and this issue with salaries, we’ll just lawyer up and have at it.”

Democrat leader Evan Jenne thinks it would be foolish for any GOP members from the 12 counties to agree to moving the money.

“How any legislature can turn around and tell his community that I am here for you, ‚or she turns around and says I’m here for your kids don’t tell me that when you’ve just yoked millions of dollars away from their education.”

The plan gets its first test on Wednesday when the proposed budget goes before the full appropriations committee.

