“This could save his life”: Alachua County firefighter needs bone marrow transplant after rare diagnosis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For six years Brandon Boothby has been a firefighter and paramedic with Alachua County Fire Rescue.

Now, he’s battling a rare disease, and his community isn’t letting him face the fight alone.

“He’s just one of those individuals who gets along with everyone,” said Harold Theus, ACFR Fire Chief.

Recently, Boothby was diagnosed with a rare blood condition called aplastic anemia. It happens when the body stops producing enough new blood cells.

Now, he needs a bone marrow transplant.

“That could save his life... If anybody would be willing to donate, if they were a match we would be eternally grateful,” said Lauren Boothby, Brandon’s wife.

Brandon and Lauren Boothby just had their first child just two months ago.

“We can’t even have her around him at the moment and it’s really heartbreaking,” said Lauren.

Fire Chief Theus said seeing the way the people have come together to support the Boothby family, proves how strong the community is.

“In our department when an individual is stricken with something like this or something happens, his family is hurting, and we all hurt with him,” said Theus.

To help the family, Fire Rescue Professionals of Alachua County is holding a fundraiser tonight. It’s at Fluid Lounge in Tioga Town Center from 7 pm to 10 pm.

“Just the support we have from everybody, we can’t even put into words how much we appreciate it,” said Lauren.

There is also a donation page on Facebook to help the family, while Lauren is on maternity leave.

To see if you could be a bone marrow match for Brandon or anyone in need, click here.

