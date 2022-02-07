UF women’s basketball team ranked No. 19 in latest AP poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the first time since December of 2016, the Florida Gators women’s basketball team is ranked in the AP Top 25, checking in at No. 19 in this week’s poll. Florida ascended into the rankings following its fourth and fifth victories of the season over ranked opponents.

Florida is 7-1 in its last eight games, and dominated then-No. 7 Tennessee on Thursday, 84-59 for the Vols’ most decisive loss to a non-ranked foe since the AP started ranking schools in 1976. The Gators followed it up by avenging a prior loss to then-No. 14 Georgia on Sunday, 54-51.

All five wins over Top 25 opponents have come since the departure of leading scorer Lavender Briggs, who is out for the season with a stress reaction in her shin. Briggs later announced she would transfer to Maryland.

Florida (17-6 overall, 7-3 SEC) is next in action Thursday at Mississippi State.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.