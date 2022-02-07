Advertisement

UF women’s basketball team ranked No. 19 in latest AP poll

The Gators have beaten five Top 25 foes since early January
Florida guard Zippy Broughton (4) drives against South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) during the...
Florida guard Zippy Broughton (4) drives against South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)(Alan Youngblood | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the first time since December of 2016, the Florida Gators women’s basketball team is ranked in the AP Top 25, checking in at No. 19 in this week’s poll. Florida ascended into the rankings following its fourth and fifth victories of the season over ranked opponents.

Florida is 7-1 in its last eight games, and dominated then-No. 7 Tennessee on Thursday, 84-59 for the Vols’ most decisive loss to a non-ranked foe since the AP started ranking schools in 1976. The Gators followed it up by avenging a prior loss to then-No. 14 Georgia on Sunday, 54-51.

All five wins over Top 25 opponents have come since the departure of leading scorer Lavender Briggs, who is out for the season with a stress reaction in her shin. Briggs later announced she would transfer to Maryland.

Florida (17-6 overall, 7-3 SEC) is next in action Thursday at Mississippi State.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

Brittany Bowe of the United States competes in the women's speedskating 1,500-meter race at the...
Ocala’s Brittany Bowe finishes 10th in first Olympic event of the Beijing Games
Gator Womens Basketball warms up against Georgia
Florida edges #14 Georgia 54-51 for seventh win against a ranked opponent
Colin Castleton runs back on defense after scoring a basket against Ole Miss.
Castleton's return leads Florida to third straight win
Colin Castleton stands at the foul line during warmups before Florida plays Ole Miss.
Castleton leads Florida to third consecutive win in return